When is Pittsburgh's Light Up Night? Annual holiday celebration features festive fun, The Fray and fireworks.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time to jingle those bells and light up downtown Pittsburgh for the holiday season. City officials and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership on Thursday announced the highlights and headliners for this year's event.

"I'm encouraging you right now to find that inner elf and get ready because we have the best holiday season line up ever for you this year," Jeremy Waldrup, of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Highlights include staples like The Peoples Gas Holiday Market, the Pittsburgh Crèche, the annual Gingerbread House Display & Competition and the lighting of several Christmas trees around downtown.

The main event is the Supersized Zambelli Fireworks Grand Finale after a rocking concert from headlining, multi-platinum band - The Fray.

Pittsburgh's Light Up Night has been a tradition since 1960.

People come from all over western Pennsylvania for the festivities, music, food and hundreds of thousands of lights. This year, Light Up Night is set for Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

"At KDKA, as most of you know, our home is right here in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh," KDKA's own Kym Gable, who emceed Thursday's news conference, said. "We're just a couple of blocks away in Gateway Center, and we understand the importance of the holiday season in the city and how it welcomes everyone from all over to beautiful downtown Pittsburgh."

The holiday fun kicks into high gear in the afternoon and goes well into the evening.

Over on the Highmark Main Stage at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh's own Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers perform starting at 6 p.m. In the middle of the concert at 7 p.m., the Highmark Christmas Tree on the old Hornes building will light up with a Zambelli Rooftop Fireworks show.

Earlier in the day, the trees at the City-County Building and PPG Plaza will light up.

The Fray will take the Xfinity Riverside Stage, located at Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and 6th Street, at 8:30 p.m. for the headlining show. Then, stick around for the Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular with Supersized Zambelli Finale at 9:30 p.m.

The 13th Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be open for business in Market Square to do some holiday shopping. Plus, the Holiday KidsPlay & Selfie Garden is back on Liberty Avenue and the Heinz Hall Courtyard.

Plus, Fifth Avenue FREEZE! is back with a celebration of cool ice sculptures at Fifth Avenue Place.

Getting into Light Up Night is free. For more information on all the events, visit downtownpittsburghholidays.com.