A new light display is coming to Mellon Square in Downtown Pittsburgh this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new, immersive light display is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh's Mellon Square this upcoming holiday season.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy announced the plans for the new light display and holiday experience called 'Aurora', that will open for Light-Up Night on Saturday, November 23.

The 25' light display is designed by a Pittsburgh-based artist named Joshua Challen Ice and will feature hundreds of diamond-shaped panels that will change colors when the wind blows or when people touch them.

There will also be a number of activities available at Mellon Square while the display is up, including heated igloos, a hot cocoa booth, live music, and holiday choirs.

"This installation is about more than just holiday lights—it's about capturing the magic of the season and creating moments of joy for everyone who visits," said Catherine Qureshi, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. "By bringing the community together, we're celebrating Mellon Square as a downtown oasis that shines even brighter during winter. We're excited to offer an immersive experience that invites residents and visitors alike to feel the warmth and wonder of the holidays in a whole new way."

The display will be up through mid-January.