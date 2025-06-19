Pittsburgh's Juneteenth festivities get underway today. Here's what to know.

Pittsburgh's Juneteenth festivities are set to get underway this afternoon in the city's Mellon Park.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States and this year, the festivities to celebrate the holiday are moving to a new location in East Liberty.

Mellon Park is playing host to this year's Juneteenth festivities.

The events had previously been held at Point State Park dating back to 2014, but with renovations underway ahead of the city hosting next year's NFL Draft, Mellon Park is where things have moved to this year. The park had hosted the annual Juneteenth Youthfest in the past.

Starting Thursday afternoon, there will be food and craft vendors along with things like health screenings, activities for seniors, and multiple music performances over the course of four days.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m through Sunday.

What's open and closed in Pittsburgh for Juneteenth?

Federal, state, county, and city offices will be closed today and there won't be any mail delivery or trash or recycling pickup.

Healthy Active Living centers throughout Pittsburgh will be closed, but the city's swimming pools will be open.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will be operating on a regular schedule today, but the Downtown Service Center will be closed.

Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade taking place on Saturday

The parade will be held in Downtown Pittsburgh, kicking off at 11 a.m. and running through Centre Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Liberty Avenue.

Along with the parade, there will be plenty of music and dancing as Pittsburgh celebrates Juneteenth.