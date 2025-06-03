Pittsburgh Job Corps location to cease operations

After decades of operation, the Pittsburgh Job Corps center in Highland Park is set to close, a decision made by the Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor has cited inefficiency in several areas. Students KDKA-TV spoke to say this place is still doing a lot of good and should remain open.

The clock is ticking for 450 students, including 350 residential participants. Come June 30, the Pittsburgh center, along with nearly 100 others nationwide, will suspend operation.

"My dream. I don't know where I'm going to be from now, and I'm hurting," said student Destiny Goines.

"Major betrayal. So many of us are going to leave with nothing," fellow student JJuan Shabazz said.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer announced the closures late last week, saying in part, "A startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis revealed the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve."

Chaves-DeRemer also stated the department's decisions align with the president's fiscal year 2026 budget proposal and reflect the administration's commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers.

"You might think you're doing the right thing, you might think this is the best thing to do, but think about the future," Shabazz said.

Both Shabazz and Goines say they were on a good life track until last week. But both pointed out that they at least have somewhere to live as they deal with the closure; others don't.

"I've grown so close to so many friends here, and have nowhere to go; they're going to be out in the streets," Goines added.

The future of the 180 staff remains up in the air, but students say, despite that, the staff is doing what they can to help.

"I had a shot, it made me feel like I had a chance, and I was doing so good," Goines said.

"Since coming here, I've made such a better impact on my life. It's unfortunate (that) I've got to back into the cycle that pretty much brought me here in the first place," Shabazz said.