Threats made against Pittsburgh Jewish organizations being investigated

Several Jewish organizations in the Pittsburgh area say they received threatening letters in the mail, which are now being investigated.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh says while there is no imminent danger stemming from the threats, the community's safety and security is of top concern.

In a statement to KDKA, the Jewish Federation said they are in close contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement partners, who are actively investigating the threats.

"Our Federation's security team continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to ensure that all Jewish institutions remain protected."

Officials didn't detail the specific nature of the threats or which organizations specifically received the letters.