Watch CBS News
Local News

Threats made against Pittsburgh Jewish organizations being investigated

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Law enforcement investigating threats made against Pittsburgh Jewish organizations
Law enforcement investigating threats made against Pittsburgh Jewish organizations 00:30

Several Jewish organizations in the Pittsburgh area say they received threatening letters in the mail, which are now being investigated.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh says while there is no imminent danger stemming from the threats, the community's safety and security is of top concern.

In a statement to KDKA, the Jewish Federation said they are in close contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement partners, who are actively investigating the threats.

"Our Federation's security team continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to ensure that all Jewish institutions remain protected."

Officials didn't detail the specific nature of the threats or which organizations specifically received the letters. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue