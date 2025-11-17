Monday is the last day at Pittsburgh International Airport's old landslide terminal

Monday is the last day for the current landside terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport, as the long-awaited new terminal opens for its first day of fliers on Tuesday.

The new $1.7 billion terminal opens to the public on Tuesday after four years of construction. The terminal underwent testing ahead of the big day, with more than 2,000 people participating in two large dress rehearsals simulating busy travel days.

"It will be interesting to see what the new place is like when we come back in a couple of months for another vacation," Byron Reager, of Johnstown, said on Monday.

The last passengers to use the current landside terminal will come in around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday from a flight from Atlanta. After those passengers leave, the doors will close one last time, and an overnight transformation will take place.

"We'll open the roads to the new terminal, and then we'll close the roads to the old terminal. For folks that are coming in, the signs are already up and in place. It's very simple and intuitive for folks that are coming in," Bob Kerlik, Pittsburgh International Airport's director of public affairs, said on Monday.

The first flight leaving on Tuesday is to Denver at 5:30 a.m., so passengers are asked not to arrive at the new terminal until at least 2:30 a.m.

"That's because we want to make sure that the new roads are open for folks," Kerlik said.

It is estimated that between 20,000 to 25,000 people will pass through the new terminal on Tuesday, as the airport of tomorrow becomes the airport of yesterday. The joys of going on a trip and the relief of coming home will have a new backdrop on Tuesday.

"Looking forward to the speedier exits and easier getting back. Anxious to see all the new stuff," Reager said.

As for the old terminal building, the airport authority is in talks with developers to see if it can be repurposed.