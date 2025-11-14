Here's what to know when driving to Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal that opens next week

With Pittsburgh International Airport's new landside terminal poised to open next week, here's some things to know about that will be different when driving onto the property for the first time.

Whether you're going to the airport on day one or later on down the road, you'll need to know how things have changed.

As you exit the Parkway West, you'll take the same exit to the airport just like you always have.

But just past the airport's eagle signs, you'll bear to the right onto the brand new entrance road -- and this is where you really have you to start paying attention.

The right two lanes will take you to the new terminal. A short distance later, if you want to go to the new 3,300 space parking garage, you'll bear left on the ramp towards the garage and just follow the road and enter the garage, followed by a short hallway walk into the terminal.

Pittsburgh International Airport's new $1.7 billion landside terminal will be opening next week and with a new terminal comes new traffic patterns for people arriving to the airport. KDKA

However, if you're heading for the new terminal's surface lot, you will want to bear to the left before you climb up to the terminal building.

As you climb up the ramp to the terminal comes the final decision point. Bear left and you're picking up an arriving passenger, just like the current terminal. Stay to the right and the ramp will bring you to the departing level on top. There will be skycaps for some airlines. For other airlines, you'll have to take your bags inside.

If you're heading for the cheaper parking in the existing lots by the old landside terminal, for the new terminal, you'll head for those lots as if you're leaving the airport property and enter where signs direct you to shuttle lots.

Once there, you will be able to board the new shuttles buses to get to the terminal building -- no more walking from those lots. The shuttle bus ride is only a few minutes and will drop you off at the door to the terminal.

The parking cost difference is from as little as $8 per day in the shuttle lots to as much as $35 per day in the new garage. The garage does have hourly rates if you're just staying for a short time.

Everything for the new terminal is well marked, but like with anything else, you're going to want to take it slower at first so you don't miss the sign for where you want to go.

A good rule of thumb is that if you're going to the terminal building, stay to the right, and if you're heading for close parking, stay to the left.