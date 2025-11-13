Here's what to know about parking at the Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal

The clock is winding down to the opening of the new landside terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. There's also a whole new parking area with all kinds of upgrades.

The first thing you'll notice about the new parking layout is the five-story garage that officials say is packed with new tech.

"Our garage here features electric charging spaces on every floor, 33 spaces in total," said Joe Rotterdam, the director of commercial development.

In addition to that, each floor has Pittsburgh-centric names to help remember which floor you parked on. Each floor has a light system that lets drivers know which of the 3,300 spaces are open. The lights will be blue for handicap parking and green for open regular spaces. Each space costs $30 a day if you reserve it online, $35 a day if you don't.

Next up: the terminal lot.

"The terminal lot provides 2,800 spaces of walkable parking," Rotterdam said.

Both the garage and terminal lot are designed to have you out of your car and in the terminal in five minutes. The terminal lot rate is $19 a day if you register online and $25 if you do not. Also, the bottom floor of the garage houses the multi-rental car spaces with rental car counters in an enclosed climate climate-controlled environment right off the terminal. Officials say they're just under 15,000 parking spaces on the property, many located in the shuttle lot.

"We have eight compressed gas shuttle buses that will be serving this route from every station. We expect journey times to be less than 10 minutes or so to the terminal," Rotterdam said.

"We have five brand new stations that feature information screens that show when the next bus is arriving, they have heat, they have light," he added.

The shuttle lot replaces the extended, economy and short-term former parking options. These lots cost $8 a day if you get an online reservation, $12 if you don't. There will, however, be an hourly rate.

"There will no longer be the ability to walk to the terminal; any passengers that are in the shuttle lot will have to use the shuttle buses," Rotterdam said.

And while there are changes to the parking layout, the prices are for the most part the same. Travelers can reserve a spot online.