Pittsburgh City Council OKs increase in paid sick days

People who work in the city limits of Pittsburgh will get more sick leave.

City council passed an increase in the number of days workers for many different companies can take paid time off to care for themselves or family members.

Originally passed in 2015, the city of Pittsburgh Paid Sick Day Act had to navigate the legal system before it was implemented in March of 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we've learned, especially coming out of the pandemic, is that many people are in need of additional time off," said Pittsburgh City Council President Dan Lavelle.

In a unanimous vote, city council approved an increase in sick days for employees working for or in the city of Pittsburgh.

Companies with more than 15 employees will get one hour for every 35 hours worked, up to 40 hours a year. Companies with fewer than 15 employees will get 24 hours of sick time per year. The new change lowers working time and these changes cap the amounts for some companies.

"It's a great victory for us because we've been fighting this battle for quite a long time, and it's been pretty uphill, but we're starting to see some light, so I thank God for that," said security officer Joshua Kunkle.

Members of the Service Employees International pushed for the changes.

"I've watched our employees get in trouble for missing too much time and just struggling to take care of their families, everywhere," said Pitt employee Pamela Rall-Johnston.

Duquesne University employee Marla Blunt said the change is great "to ensure that you can have doctor's appointments, to ensure that you can take your elderly parent to the doctor's, or just ensure that you don't have to come to work sick."

Opposition has come especially from very small businesses, but Lavelle says they're working on helping those places.

"I would expect some concern. We discussed it at the table last week, where there are indeed some what I'll call mom and pop shops that have legitimate concerns, but we are working to try to see ways that we can help mitigate some of those risks," Lavelle said.

Barring any legal challenge, which is a possibility, the new statute will go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.