Pittsburgh to begin "strict enforcement" of Paid Sick Days Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's Office of Equal Protection said it will begin "strict enforcement" of the Paid Sick Days Act.

In a news release on Wednesday, the city said it will enforce the Paid Sick Days Act for businesses in Pittsburgh. The act, which went into effect in March 2020, ensures workers in the city receive paid sick time.

"The Mayor's Office of Equal Protection is committed to ensuring that all workers in Pittsburgh receive paid sick leave, which is their right under law. As we emerge from a global pandemic, there is no more important time to protect public health. By enforcing the Paid Sick Days Act, we seek to ensure that our city is safe, welcoming, and thriving," said Zeke Rediker, executive advisor on legal policy and manager of the Office of Equal Protection, in Wednesday's release.

The city said beginning in "early 2024," the Office of Equal Protection will handle compliance investigations into food service businesses according to zip code, starting in 15201 and 15203. Businesses in other industries are not exempt from the act and should follow all regulations, the release said.

The city has launched a website where people can report non-compliant businesses to the Office of Equal Protection. Click here for more.

"The ordinance is designed to keep workers from having to choose between paying bills and being present for work on days where they're sick or having to care for a family member who is sick," the release said,