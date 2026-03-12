Pittsburgh police increase presence at Jewish institutions after attack at Detroit-area synagogue

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said it is increasing its presence outside all of the city's Jewish institutions after Thursday's attack on a synagogue in the Detroit area.

In a post on Facebook, police said the increased presence will continue "until further notice." The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told KDKA it received word immediately about the increased patrols.

"We know there's an elevated threat, and we also would like to commend our law enforcement partners," said Shawn Brokos, the director of community security at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. "Moments after this happened, we received a call from the mayor's office that they are increasing patrols at our Jewish organizations. And while we know there's no direct threats at any of our Jewish organizations here in Pittsburgh, they're doing it in abundance of caution."

The 10.27 Healing Partnership is offering support for those who may be triggered by Thursday's events in Michigan. In a statement, the organization said, in part:

"If you are feeling the weight of what is happening, please know that you are not alone. While our instincts are to jump into action after something like this happens, allow yourself a moment to breathe. Take care of yourselves and one another, reach out to friends and loved ones, and check in on your neighbors."

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said it believes the increased patrols will last a few days, but that is subject to change based on threat levels.

No students or staff were injured at Temple Israel on Thursday, officials in Michigan said.