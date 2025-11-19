Pittsburgh woman accused of setting fire to building during eviction process

A woman in Pittsburgh is accused of setting fire to her residence as she was being evicted.

Keila Fiqueroa faces multiple felonies, including arson, in connection with the incident on Wednesday in the city's Garfield neighborhood. According to the criminal complaint, the fire marshal ruled out all potential causes except for the suspect starting the fire with an open flame.

Investigators said it all started when a constable went to the residence on Mossfield Street to serve an eviction notice. Police say the constable found the kitchen window on the first floor broken and the locks taken off the rear door.

Officers cleared the building and found Fiqueroa. No charges were filed then, and officers left the scene.

However, the constable remained at the scene while Fiqueroa grabbed clothes for her three kids. Police say she asked the constable to help her move items into her vehicle and went back inside. That's when the constable saw smoke pouring from a second-story bedroom.

Fiqueroa allegedly blamed the fire on a candle and fled the scene in her vehicle. She was later arrested, and no one was injured in the fire, which left an estimated $80,000 in damages. The flames were contained by 1:30 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The suspect is in the Allegheny County Jail. She is expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning.