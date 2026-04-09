How much do hotel rooms cost for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh?

With the NFL draft two weeks away, how much are hotel rooms across the Pittsburgh area?

KDKA took a look at hotels in western Pennsylvania to see if there were any rooms left, and, if so, how much they would cost.

The Wyndham Grand at the tip of Point State Park, where most draft activities will take place, has many different types of rooms available on Wednesday, April 22. Prices start at $899 a night and go all the way up to $1,239 a night.

A search on hotels.com for the entire Downtown Pittsburgh area also shows that rooms are available. Homewood Suites by Hilton is going for $382 the night of April 22.

Searches of outlying areas like Butler County show that plenty of rooms are up for grabs. One at The Clarion Inn Cranberry Township is $109 for April 22.

In the other direction of Downtown, Washington County has plenty of rooms costing even less, like The Red Roof Inn in Washington for $67.

But while staying farther out saves some money, it may be offset by the cost of transportation or parking in the city.

The draft is still two weeks away, but for people who want to come and worry that there aren't any rooms, there's still availability in several locations at this point in time.