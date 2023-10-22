Pittsburgh hosts first "International Day Parade and Festival"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was a day of celebration for many migrants and refugees in Pittsburgh.

It was the first International Day Parade and Festival in the city.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to celebrate their heritage or show pride in their country of origin.

The parade and celebration are all part of an ongoing effort from the City of Pittsburgh to be more inclusive for people of all backgrounds.

"We want to show that this city is welcoming and what we're doing right here if you look behind me, you got a whole bunch of different ethnic groups that came out to talk about how they love the city, talk about where they're from, and just celebrate each other," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

People representing 37 different nations around the world took part in the celebration yesterday.