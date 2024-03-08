Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show kicks off today at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today marks the start of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show!

The big event runs through next weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The 42nd annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show starts today and the doors for the event open at 10 a.m.

From kitchens to bathrooms and modular cabins to the Dream Home Innovation Center and the Kitchen Idea Center, there's more than enough to keep you busy at the show with more 1,500 vendors.

The show is the largest of its kind in all of the United States, there is something for everyone.

Tickets for adults are $12.00 at the door and $11.00 online. Children aged 6-12 are $4.00 and children under 6 are free.

For a full list of exhibits and where you can find specific vendors and booths, click here.