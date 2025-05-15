Former Pittsburgh Penguin uses star power to spotlight importance of mental health

Veterans, first responders and former Penguins put a spotlight on mental health

A former Pittsburgh Penguin is using his star power to shine a light on the mental health struggles veterans and first responders face.

Ryan Malone and the Malone Family Foundation brought former Penguins players together on Neville Island for a hockey game to raise awareness and money on Thursday. It was part of National Mental Health Action Day.

Pittsburgh-area first responders and vets played alongside former professional athletes in the game, mixed on two teams.

"Most of these guys I grew up watching and now to go skate alongside them is something that you'll never forget," said Todd Canofari, a Pittsburgh firefighter.

Colby Armstrong, another former Penguin, played in the game.

"I wouldn't say we're going easy. I say we're just all trying to survive together," he said with a laugh.

There were more than just former Penguins participating in the game. Former Steelers Brett Keisel and Shaun Suisham also played in the game. Former Pirate Neil Walker served as a coach.

In Malone's eyes, those former athletes were not the stars of the game; the heroes were.

"At the end of the day, freedom is not free, and the ultimate form of love is to lay down your life for someone else," Malone said.

But being a hero does not always come easily.

"As a fireman, you see people at their worst moments every time we go out the door," Canofari said.

It weighs on them, so that's where hockey comes in.

"It's a good outlet because you get around a group of guys who are similar to you, who are in similar situations, see a lot of the same things that you do, and it's a way you can talk about it when it's just you guys in a room," Canofari said.

Through talking, he says the stigma of mental health falls away.

"We're all on team human. Everyone's dealing with different things, so it's about surrounding yourself with some good, positive people that can lift you up when you get down," Malone said.

Malone and Armstrong were trying to help Keisel get a goal, but despite some chances, it was not meant to be.

Money raised will go toward a program that will bring heroes together for a free day where they can learn skills on and off the ice.

KDKA-TV was a sponsor of the game.