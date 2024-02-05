4-year-old Pittsburgh boy released from hospital after being injured by hit-and-run driver

Boy released from hospital after being injured by hit-and-run driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 4-year-old boy who was injured by a hit-and-run driver last week in Pittsburgh was released from the hospital.

Shawntae Averytt said her 4-year-old boy is her "miracle child." Her son, Elijah Rivers, was released from UPMC Children's Hospital on Monday, four days after being hit by the driver of an SUV on Webster Avenue.

Investigators said 74-year-old James Phelps was behind the wheel of the SUV. He is now in custody.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Phelps stopping for a moment after hitting the 4-year-old, who was unconscious on the street, before continuing on Webster Avenue toward Downtown Pittsburgh.

"You see my child fly in the air, and you just didn't care. So, I hope you stay in jail for whatever's left," Averytt said.

According to the criminal complaint, Phelps was taken into custody on Friday after he was pulled over because officers recognized the car. Investigators said while being interviewed about the incident, he admitted to hitting the boy and apologized.

For Averytt, it doesn't mean much.

"I'm glad you felt remorseful, but if you really felt remorseful, why would you pull off?" she said.

Phelps is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, failure to stop and careless driving.