Arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted for hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old boy

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have announced the approval of an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old boy in the hospital. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 74-year-old James Phelps is now facing charges of incidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, failure to stop and render aid, and aggravated assault. 

On Thursday, police were called to the scene on Webster Avenue in Hill District after Phelps's SUV struck the four-year-old. 

Surveillance video showed the driver appearing to stop after hitting the 4-year-old boy before taking off from the scene. The boy was thrown several feet by the driver of the SUV and was motionless in the middle of the street.

The boy was identified as Elijah Rivers and his mother told KDKA that he was taken to the hospital but doing well. 

First published on February 3, 2024 / 12:51 PM EST

