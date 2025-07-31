Pittsburgh farm thriving thanks to volunteer work

Hilltop Urban Farm is helping to educate and feed families

Described as one of Pittsburgh's "best kept secrets," a 23-acre farm is growing, educating, and feeding families.

Located in the St. Clair community, the Hilltop Urban Farm's planting and growing practices are based on the community's desires.

"We have a few that really love hot peppers. Another that really likes collards and okra. So, we really try to accommodate whatever we're growing," said Director of Farm Programs Liz Metzler.

The farm began in 2019, and there are only seven workers: four full-time and three seasonal. That's why the farm workers say they heavily rely on volunteers like those from UPMC.

"This year, we've had about 500 volunteers, just in this calendar year. One hundred thirty of which were UPMC volunteers from different divisions," said Youth and Volunteer Program Manager Sophia Sanders.

They have their community farm program, where everything they grow makes its way to local food pantries.

"Last year, we grew over 7,500 pounds from this field. And this year, we're hoping to double that," said Metzler.

Farming can be a long, dirty process, but it's one that kids who volunteer here enjoy, no matter what they get their hands on.

"The kids love to dig for worms. It's kind of a cliché that you think, but then they come in and they're helping to weed or they're helping to plant," said Sanders.

Executive director of the farm, John Bixler, says it's a wonderful program.

"People come up here and they're just blown away. And like right now, it's quiet. You're three miles from Downtown Pittsburgh."

The KDKA Drone Team flew over several acres of the farm, showing what's planted, the orchards, and areas that have yet to be touched.

It's proof that the farm has room to grow, and they hope the community will grow with them.