Woman shot overnight in Pittsburgh's Hill District

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in the city's Hill District.

Police say officers were called to the area of Chauncey Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of someone who had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the back.

A woman was shot in the back overnight along Chauncey Drive in Pittsburgh's Hill District. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

According to police, video footage from the area showed a male suspect getting into a vehicle with Louisiana license plates before leaving the area.

Police said two people have been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting and that the investigation, which is being handled by the bureau's Violent Crime Unit, is ongoing.