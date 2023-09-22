Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh haunted house receives coveted award

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Spooky fun at The Scarehouse with Mikey and Daisy
Spooky fun at The Scarehouse with Mikey and Daisy 03:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - ScareHouse, a haunted house in Pittsburgh, was honored by the Haunted Attraction Association. 

They received the award for "Top Haunt" along with numerous other scare attractions across the United States. The Haunted Attraction Association uses a list of qualifications for scare houses when determining who will be granted a "Top Haunt." Examples include its ability to protect customers, the promotion of haunted attractions and its ability to educate industry professionals. 

Other award winners were the Field of Screams in Lancaster, Pa., Ghostly Manor in Sandusky, Ohio, Haunted Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach, Va. and many more. 

ScareHouse is currently located at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Tarentum, Pa. at 2012 Butler Logan Road. It's in the former H&M location inside of the mall. 

They are open in the evening from Thursday through Sunday. Here is its schedule: 

  • Thursday: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on ScareHouse, visit this link.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.