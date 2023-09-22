Pittsburgh haunted house receives coveted award

Spooky fun at The Scarehouse with Mikey and Daisy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - ScareHouse, a haunted house in Pittsburgh, was honored by the Haunted Attraction Association.

They received the award for "Top Haunt" along with numerous other scare attractions across the United States. The Haunted Attraction Association uses a list of qualifications for scare houses when determining who will be granted a "Top Haunt." Examples include its ability to protect customers, the promotion of haunted attractions and its ability to educate industry professionals.

Other award winners were the Field of Screams in Lancaster, Pa., Ghostly Manor in Sandusky, Ohio, Haunted Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach, Va. and many more.

ScareHouse is currently located at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Tarentum, Pa. at 2012 Butler Logan Road. It's in the former H&M location inside of the mall.

They are open in the evening from Thursday through Sunday. Here is its schedule:

Thursday: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on ScareHouse, visit this link.