Here's what to know about fireworks in Pittsburgh for Fourth of July

Pittsburgh is ringing in America's 250th birthday with a day of festivities and what's promised to be the biggest fireworks show the city has ever seen.

Pittsburgh's massive Fourth of July celebration, which was recently voted the best in the country by USA Today readers, will span Downtown, the North Shore and Mount Washington. Plenty of activities are scheduled, including line dancing, rides on a Ferris wheel and a performance by the Plain White T's.

When are the fireworks in Pittsburgh?

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Gates close at 9:25 p.m., and fireworks go off at 9:35 p.m.

Mayor Corey O'Connor promised the largest fireworks display the city has ever seen, with rockets launching off six barges on all three rivers, and even from some buildings.

Where is Pittsburgh's 4th of July celebration?

Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration is back at Point State Park this year, and there will be extra festivities across the river on the North Shore and at the Grandview Park Bandstand on Mount Washington.

Point State Park will host the main stage as well as a family fun zone. Nearby Liberty Avenue will have another stage and a food truck corral. Over on the North Shore, there will be a Ferris wheel, a hot air balloon, a DJ and more food trucks. And up on Mount Washington, several groups will perform at the Grandview Park Bandstand.

Best places to watch Pittsburgh's fireworks

Pittsburgh will launch its fireworks from the water, so you can't go wrong with any spot at Point State Park or on the North Shore. If you're looking to get a unique view, try watching from Mount Washington.

Activities at Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration

There's a packed schedule of performers and events lined up for Saturday. You can find the full list online, but here are a few of the highlights.

Early in the day, the Fort Pitt Museum will ceremoniously raise a 36-foot American flag in a patriotic ceremony at 11 a.m.

Take a spin on the Salute to Service Wheel, which will give riders a fresh perspective on the city. Half of ticket proceeds will go to the Veterans Leadership Program.

Plain White T's, the group behind the hit early 2000s song "Hey There Delilah," will perform at 8 p.m. on the main stage.

At 9 p.m., Pittsburgh's Downtown skyscrapers will light up in red, white and blue as part of a nationally-organized tribute.

The night will end, of course, with a massive fireworks show at 9:35 p.m.