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Where to watch fireworks near me? Here's the Pittsburgh area's 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule.

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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Dozens of communities around Pittsburgh are scheduled to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other festivities. 

The night sky will be lit up all around western Pennsylvania, not just in Pittsburgh, which hosts the area's largest Fourth of July celebration. Everyone will be out celebrating America's 250th birthday, and there are several places to ring in the Fourth of July. 

Some communities held their fireworks celebration last week, including the Beaver County Boom on June 27.

A county-by-county list of where to celebrate and watch fireworks around the Pittsburgh area this weekend can be found below. 

Commnity Date of FireworksLocation Time
Big Butler FairJuly 4Big Butler FairgroundsDusk
Borough of DormontJuly 4Dormont Pool parking lotDusk
Brentwood BoroughJuly 4Brentwood Park9:30 p.m.
ButlerJuly 1Alameda ParkDusk
CanonsburgJuly 4Canon-McMillan AHN Stadium9:45 p.m.
CranberryJuly 2Armstrong Great LawnDusk
CarnegieJuly 3Carnegie ParkAfter sunset
Borough of Dormont July 4Dormont Park9:35 p.m.
Ellwood CityJuly 5Ewing Park10 p.m.
Evans CityJuly 3EDCO ParkDusk
Findlay TownshipJuly 3Recreation and Sports Complex9:15 p.m.
Hampton TownshipJuly 3Hampton Community Park9:20 p.m.
IndianaJuly 4Mack Park Fairgrounds 9:45 p.m.
KennywoodJuly 4Kennywood 9:45 p.m.
LatrobeJuly 4Legion-Keener Park9:30 p.m.
Mars Borough July 4Downtown MarsDusk
MonroevilleJuly 4Monroeville Mall9:30 p.m.
Moon TownshipJuly 4Moon ParkDusk
Mt. Lebanon July 4Mt. Lebanon Main Park9:30 p.m.
New CastleJuly 4Pearson ParkDusk
North Huntingdon TownshipJuly 4Oak Hollow ParkDusk
Oakdale BoroughJuly 3Borough parking lotDusk
PittsburghJuly 4Pittsburgh9:35 p.m.
SaxonburgJuly 3Saxonburg Carnival GroundsDusk
Shaler TownshipJuly 4Kiwanis ParkDark
Slippery Rock Borough July 4Downtown Slippery Rock10 p.m.
SomersetJuly 3Somerset Football Field9:30 p.m.
South Fayette/Upper St. ClairJuly 4Fairview Park9:30 p.m.
WaynesburgJuly 4Waynesburg Lions Club Community Park9:30 p.m.

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