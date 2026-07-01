Where to watch fireworks near me? Here's the Pittsburgh area's 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule.
Dozens of communities around Pittsburgh are scheduled to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other festivities.
The night sky will be lit up all around western Pennsylvania, not just in Pittsburgh, which hosts the area's largest Fourth of July celebration. Everyone will be out celebrating America's 250th birthday, and there are several places to ring in the Fourth of July.
Some communities held their fireworks celebration last week, including the Beaver County Boom on June 27.
A county-by-county list of where to celebrate and watch fireworks around the Pittsburgh area this weekend can be found below.
|Commnity
|Date of Fireworks
|Location
|Time
|Big Butler Fair
|July 4
|Big Butler Fairgrounds
|Dusk
|Borough of Dormont
|July 4
|Dormont Pool parking lot
|Dusk
|Brentwood Borough
|July 4
|Brentwood Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Butler
|July 1
|Alameda Park
|Dusk
|Canonsburg
|July 4
|Canon-McMillan AHN Stadium
|9:45 p.m.
|Cranberry
|July 2
|Armstrong Great Lawn
|Dusk
|Carnegie
|July 3
|Carnegie Park
|After sunset
|Borough of Dormont
|July 4
|Dormont Park
|9:35 p.m.
|Ellwood City
|July 5
|Ewing Park
|10 p.m.
|Evans City
|July 3
|EDCO Park
|Dusk
|Findlay Township
|July 3
|Recreation and Sports Complex
|9:15 p.m.
|Hampton Township
|July 3
|Hampton Community Park
|9:20 p.m.
|Indiana
|July 4
|Mack Park Fairgrounds
|9:45 p.m.
|Kennywood
|July 4
|Kennywood
|9:45 p.m.
|Latrobe
|July 4
|Legion-Keener Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Mars Borough
|July 4
|Downtown Mars
|Dusk
|Monroeville
|July 4
|Monroeville Mall
|9:30 p.m.
|Moon Township
|July 4
|Moon Park
|Dusk
|Mt. Lebanon
|July 4
|Mt. Lebanon Main Park
|9:30 p.m.
|New Castle
|July 4
|Pearson Park
|Dusk
|North Huntingdon Township
|July 4
|Oak Hollow Park
|Dusk
|Oakdale Borough
|July 3
|Borough parking lot
|Dusk
|Pittsburgh
|July 4
|Pittsburgh
|9:35 p.m.
|Saxonburg
|July 3
|Saxonburg Carnival Grounds
|Dusk
|Shaler Township
|July 4
|Kiwanis Park
|Dark
|Slippery Rock Borough
|July 4
|Downtown Slippery Rock
|10 p.m.
|Somerset
|July 3
|Somerset Football Field
|9:30 p.m.
|South Fayette/Upper St. Clair
|July 4
|Fairview Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Waynesburg
|July 4
|Waynesburg Lions Club Community Park
|9:30 p.m.