Where to watch fireworks near me? Here's the Pittsburgh area's 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule.

Dozens of communities around Pittsburgh are scheduled to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other festivities.

The night sky will be lit up all around western Pennsylvania, not just in Pittsburgh, which hosts the area's largest Fourth of July celebration. Everyone will be out celebrating America's 250th birthday, and there are several places to ring in the Fourth of July.

Some communities held their fireworks celebration last week, including the Beaver County Boom on June 27.

A county-by-county list of where to celebrate and watch fireworks around the Pittsburgh area this weekend can be found below.