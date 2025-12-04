Plans announced for Pittsburgh's First Night festivities on New Year's Eve

Plans have been unveiled for this year's First Night activities for people celebrating ringing in the new year in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The 32nd annual First Night celebrations will return to Pittsburgh's Cultural District on New Year's Eve with live music performances, a number of different kind of activities, and of course, a countdown to midnight as the city turns the page from 2025 and welcomes 2026.

First Night will feature the Highmark Stage at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Stanwix Street where there will be a welcome and kick-off starting at 7 p.m., followed by a sing-off, a family dance party, and children's fireworks.

"We refreshed this year's schedule to make sure we're truly offering something for everyone," said Brooke Horejsi, Chief Programming & Engagement Officer for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "The kid-friendly 'early eve' celebration offers families a fun night out while new events like the Dollar Bank Battle of the Bands will charge up the crowd all the way to midnight. Special thanks to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for the generous support of this special community tradition."

In addition to the events on the Highmark Stage, First Night will also feature events like ice sculpting, roaming dancers, a battle of the bands, and more.

As the clock reaches midnight, New Year's Eve will make way for 2026 as the Future of Pittsburgh Ball will rise high above the Cultural District with fireworks and the singing of Auld Lang Syne.

"Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for First Night Pittsburgh is a highlight we look forward to each year, and we are proud to once again sponsor this community celebration," says David Holmberg, CEO of Highmark Health. "Through our Highmark Bright Blue Futures program, this occasion gives life to our enterprise mission: cultivating a healthy and flourishing community as we step into 2026."

All of this year's events will be free and open to the public, except for two indoor ticketed petformances.

More information along with a full lineup of First Night events can be found online.