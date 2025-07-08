Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force details number of incidents addressed during 4th of July celebrations

The City of Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force responded to nearly 100 calls during the recent 4th of July celebrations and only two citations were issued.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety says the Fireworks Task Force, which was reactivated ahead of the Independence Day holiday, worked diligently throughout the week to try and prevent fires caused by illegal fireworks.

"The team successfully responded to and prevented a large fireworks display at McKnight Park on Paige Street on the evening of July 4th," officials said. "Additionally, the Fireworks Task Force thwarted another large display of fireworks at Heth's Playground on Hampton Street."

In total, the task force responded to 95 calls and 86 directed patrols and only issued two citations, officials said.

Several incidents took place during the 4th of July celebrations, including a field at McKnight Park being damaged by commercial grade fireworks on July 2, a house fire that started on Almost Street on July 4th, several dumpsters catching fire on Bracy Drive on July 4th, and a fire starting at a home on Mt. Vernon Street due to fireworks landing on its roof.

Fireworks also were the subject of a chaotic night on Pittsburgh's South Side as two police officers were injured after a man threw a lit firework at them, leaving them with slight or small burns.