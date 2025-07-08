Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force details number of incidents addressed during 4th of July celebrations

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

The City of Pittsburgh's Fireworks Task Force responded to nearly 100 calls during the recent 4th of July celebrations and only two citations were issued.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety says the Fireworks Task Force, which was reactivated ahead of the Independence Day holiday, worked diligently throughout the week to try and prevent fires caused by illegal fireworks. 

"The team successfully responded to and prevented a large fireworks display at McKnight Park on Paige Street on the evening of July 4th," officials said. "Additionally, the Fireworks Task Force thwarted another large display of fireworks at Heth's Playground on Hampton Street." 

In total, the task force responded to 95 calls and 86 directed patrols and only issued two citations, officials said.

Several incidents took place during the 4th of July celebrations, including a field at McKnight Park being damaged by commercial grade fireworks on July 2, a house fire that started on Almost Street on July 4th, several dumpsters catching fire on Bracy Drive on July 4th, and a fire starting at a home on Mt. Vernon Street due to fireworks landing on its roof. 

Fireworks also were the subject of a chaotic night on Pittsburgh's South Side as two police officers were injured after a man threw a lit firework at them, leaving them with slight or small burns. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.