City of Pittsburgh reactivating Firework Task Force ahead of 4th of July weekend

City of Pittsburgh Firework Task Force activated ahead of 4th

City of Pittsburgh Firework Task Force activated ahead of 4th

City of Pittsburgh Firework Task Force activated ahead of 4th

We're less than two days out from the 4th of July, and that means the Pittsburgh Firework Task Force is back.

Seven Pittsburgh Fire members and seven Pittsburgh Police officers will make up the force.

As beautiful as fireworks can be, they can annoy some.

"We were hearing them at 1:00 in the morning – like two nights ago, and we were like – what are you doing," Christa Caparelli of Mt. Washington said.

Plus, if you're not careful? It could be bad.

"Not only is there bodily harm, but you're gonna hurt people's property," Caparelli said.

The city is reactivating its fireworks task force starting today.

"I think that's a good idea – especially in the city," Bryce Parrish of Mt. Washington said.

The Task Force responded to 124 service calls around this time last year. It issued 62 warnings, too.

"Obviously – people who don't know what they're doing," Parrish said. "You could see a lot of injuries associated with fireworks."

Pittsburgh Public Safety tells us illegal fireworks sparked three structure fires in 2024.

There were some trash fires, and a dumpster fire too.

"People aren't using their heads," Caparelli said.

In the City of Pittsburgh, you can't launch fireworks on public or private property without the property owner's permission.

It has to be more than 150 feet from a building or vehicle, too.

You can't launch fireworks on any city-owned property, including city parks and ballfields.

Don't launch them near people, and don't do it on drugs or while using alcohol.

"I'm sure these people aren't thinking logically about what's going to happen with that firework," Caparelli said.

Misusing or using illegal fireworks could result in them being confiscated.

You could also be warned, cited, or arrested.

The Task Force will be on duty until Saturday, June 5th.