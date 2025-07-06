Pittsburgh police make several arrests after another large crowd forms on South Side

Pittsburgh police were again called to the city's South Side neighborhood during the Fourth of July weekend to disperse a large crowd along the East Carson Street corridor.

At approximately 1 a.m. on July 5, officers in the 1400 block of Sarah Street responded to the sound of shots being fired. A man was apprehended on the street, and a firearm was recovered. A second man fled the area on foot. No injuries or property damage were reported, according to a report from Pittsburgh

At approximately 2 a.m., officers began to disperse the remaining crowd after multiple warnings. Individuals within the crowd began throwing projectiles and launching lit fireworks at officers and police vehicles.

Two officers sustained eye irritation from firework debris, and another was struck by a rock. All three officers declined medical attention.

Officers also used pepper spray only after they were targeted by the fireworks, but said gas was never used on the crowd.

By approximately 3 a.m., the crowd was fully dispersed.

Ronald Pelton, 23, of McKees Rocks, was charged with discharging a firearm, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of a weapon.

Delricco White, 20, of Duquesne, was arrested after he was observed throwing fireworks at police. White is charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles, evading arrest on foot and disorderly conduct.

Kyliek McCracken, 18, of Ambridge, was also taken into custody after he was observed fleeing with White. He is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

Officers made three other arrests and issued seven non-traffic citations. Two additional firearms were also recovered.

South Side sees increase in late-night incidents

Pittsburgh police have been called to an increasing number of similar incidents on the South Side.

East Carson Street filled up with another unruly crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people in late June, prompting Pittsburgh police to call in assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Following that incident, officers needed to deploy pepper spray to break up a large fight on East Carson Street.

In the wake of these incidents, the police union recently said the staffing situation is unprecedented.