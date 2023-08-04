Pittsburgh firefighters help return baby hawk to its nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh firefighters helped return a baby hawk to its nest after it fell out and spent time at a rehabilitation facility.

In a social media post, firefighters said the hawk fell out of its nest near the Riverview Park section of the city about a month ago.

After going to a facility and getting its strength back, the baby was ready to go back home.

Firefighters posted photos of them using a ladder truck to put the hawk back in its nest. They said the hawk made a "triumphant return" thanks to the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission and a warden.

Truck 33 assisted a PA Game Warden with returning a baby hawk to its nest near the Riverview Park section of Pittsburgh.

"This exemplary display of unity and care highlights the significance of protecting our wildlife and underscores the instrumental role played by the state's devoted Game Wardens along with Fire Fighters in preserving our City's ecological balance," firefighters said.