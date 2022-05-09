City and firefighters reach agreement on residency requirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh firefighters will be allowed to move outside city limits after the city and union reached an agreement on the residency requirement.

On Monday, the city and firefighters union reached an agreement allowing employees to live within 60 minutes of driving time to the City-County Building.

A neutral arbitrator issued a cease and desist order on enforcement after ruling earlier this year that the city didn't have the right to restrict where firefighters lived. The city appealed the decision but will now tell the court to dismiss the case, according to the agreement.

The arbitrator's order in February followed a 2017 state Supreme Court decision striking down a similar residency requirement for city police, allowing them to take up residence elsewhere.

The court voided a 2013 referendum approved by city voters requiring in-city residency for both police and firefighters, ruling instead the requirement would have to be negotiated with the unions as part of their collective bargaining agreements.

