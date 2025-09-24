Two firefighters treated for heat exhaustion at scene of Squirrel Hill house fire

Two Pittsburgh firefighters treated for heat exhaustion at Squirrel Hill South house fire

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion overnight at the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill South neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that firefighters were first called to Beechwood Boulevard just before 3 a.m. for a house fire that started when a dehumidifier in the basement overheated.

A woman living at the home when the fire started but was able to get out when she was woken up by smoke alarms going off, officials said. No injuries were reported from those living in the home.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene of an overnight house fire along Beechwood Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition to be treated for heat exhaustion. Another firefighter was treated the scene for similar heat-related symptoms.

The fire was considered to be under control around 45 minutes after firefighters were first called to the scene.