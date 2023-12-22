Pittsburgh firefighters union agrees to new five-year contract with city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters in Pittsburgh have agreed to a new five-year contract with the city.

The new contract includes changes and updates to health insurance, parental and pregnancy loss leave, uniform allowances, and wages, among other things.

"This agreement ensures that the brave men and women of our Fire Bureau are fairly compensated for the vital and dangerous work they do keeping our residents safe, while giving the City the opportunity to structure work rules and promotions in a way that will improve the fire service," said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The new contract will provide pay increases for each of the five years of the deal, with additional increases for Lieutenants, Captains, and Battalion Chiefs.

"Our firefighters have secured significant pay increases that help defray the costs of inflation and have secured new benefits, including parental leave, pregnancy loss leave, and health screenings for early illness detection," said Pittsburgh Fire Fighters IAFF Local No. 1 President Ralph Sicuro in part.

The new contract will be submitted to City Council in January to be ratified and then the 2024 budget will be updated.