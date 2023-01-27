3 Pittsburgh chefs named semifinalists for James Beard Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pittsburgh chefs are semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Kate Lasky and Thomasz Skowronski are the chefs at Apteka. This is their second year as semifinalists.

Nik Forsberg, At Fet Fisk, is a first-time semifinalist. His restaurant has been running pop-ups and doing take-out and just announced a new location in Bloomfield in the old Lombardozzi's space.

The James Beard winners will be announced in June in Chicago.