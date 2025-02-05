Two men indicted by Pittsburgh federal grand jury for illegally re-entering the United States

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two men have been indicted by the Department of Justice for illegal re-entry to the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Dario Fortunato-Torres, of Mexico, has been indicted for illegal re-entry.

Fortunato-Torres was charged by Moon Township Police in October of last year and was arrested in November by ICE agents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Fortunato-Torres has been removed from the United States seven times between September 2013 and September 2017.

27-year-old Luis Fernandez Diaz-Garcia, of Honduras, was also indicted on the same charge after being removed from the U.S. in 2019.

If convicted, both men would face up to two years in prison and/or a fine or up to $250,000.