Pittsburgh-area farm welcomes rain after drought-like conditions

It's certainly been some time since the Pittsburgh area has seen a washout like Monday. While a gray day can feel bleak and gloomy, farmers say they couldn't be happier to see rain after another summer of drought-like conditions.

This week's weather is a sight for sore eyes for Art King at Harvest Valley Farms.

King said he has crops like broccoli, kale, cauliflower, cabbage and kohlrabi. Over the past several weeks when there wasn't any rain, those crops had to be irrigated.

"Without irrigation, this year you've got nothing. It doesn't matter what crop you're talking about, you just don't have anything," King said while walking his West Deer Township fields.

The hot September temperatures didn't help King's fields. With plants drying up in forests, deer and other animals damaged about 25% of his crops. Some have recovered but others were eaten to the root. This farm is his family's business and income.

"It's very important for us to get these crops, and dry years like this takes its toll," King said.

As King prepares for fall festivities, he says the pumpkin harvest should still do well. They were able to get enough water before Mother Nature shut it off this year.

"Pumpkins are going to be fine, that's not going to be a problem. There are plenty of pumpkins and they are plenty big," King said.

While he loves this recent weather, he's hoping for more weather like the Pittsburgh area has been getting so people come out and pick the pumpkins.

"Ironically, I pray for a drought in October," King said with a smile.

If your grass is brown, King said there is a chance it could come back with this wet weather.