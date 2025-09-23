A rainy weather pattern will be sticking around the Pittsburgh area this week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No

Aware: Yesterday's 1.63" of rain in Pittsburgh. Over the past 24 hours (2 a.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Tuesday) we recorded 1.86" of rain. That is nearly equal to our 7 week total rain (1.97") from the start of August through Sunday the 21st.

Big rain totals coming in from yesterday in some places, including at the Pittsburgh airport, which recorded 1.63" of rain. Overall, the average rain recorded on Monday was between 0.5" - 1" but there were a number of communities that didn't record a half inch, and many that were well over an inch of rain.

More rain is coming, with an additional 1 - 3 inches of rain expected to fall today through Friday morning.

KDKA Weather Center

These rain showers are the perfect way to start fall. Temperatures will also be more fall-like beginning today, with highs hitting the mid-70s. While we should see plenty of clouds today, we should also see some periods of sun, similar to yesterday.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain on Wednesday will be before noon. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be in the afternoon, and is expected to last through Friday morning. The weekend is looking dry.

KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for highs each day through Saturday with morning lows in the mid-60s. I have temperatures making a surge to the 80s on Monday next week.

