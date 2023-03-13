Pittsburgh EMS medic unit involved in crash while responding to a call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh EMS medic unit was involved in an accident while responding to a call Monday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Just before 2 p.m. a vehicle collided with Medic 45, causing the medic unit to roll over at the intersection of Oakwood Street and Bennett Street in the Homewood South section of the city.

The driver of the ambulance was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Both of the EMTs inside the ambulance were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

According to the press release, the passenger of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the driver was uninjured.