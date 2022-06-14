1 shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a shooting in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

One person was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood on June 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Law enforcement responded Tuesday around 3 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert on Lorenz Avenue. Officials did not find a victim, but medics were flagged down on the West End Bridge and found the victim inside a vehicle. She was shot in the face and the shounder.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating.