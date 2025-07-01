Man stabbed in East Hills by another man trying to stop assault, police say

A man was stabbed late Monday night in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood by another man who police say was trying to stop an assault that was happening.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the area of Wilner Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest, the back, and the head.

A man was stabbed along Wilner Drive in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood by another man who police say was trying to stop an assault. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Police say the early investigation appears to show that the man who was stabbed showed up to the area and started assaulting a woman outside of a home. The man was then stabbed by another man who was trying to stop the assault.

The man who was trying to stop the assault stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the officers, police said. He's not expected to face charges at this time.

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to face charges stemming from the assault.