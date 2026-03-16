Pittsburgh eagle cam captures chilling coyote howls: "Never heard anything like this"

The eagles at Glen Hazel have had an exciting few weeks. First, laying eggs, and now, a run-in with some wild animals was caught on camera.

The sound of sirens set off a pack of coyotes near the eagle nest in Glen Hazel. As the howls got louder, the mother eagle woke up. It was captured Saturday just before 8 p.m. on the livestream Bill Powers set up with his company PixCams.

"The eagle popped up, was looking around like, what's kind of happening here? It really took us off guard, because we'd never heard anything like this before," Powers said.

He put up a new camera a few months ago so people could continue to track the pair of bald eagles that moved across the Monongahela River after their nest in Hays collapsed in 2024.

Just last month, the mom laid two eggs, and now, for the first time, at least seen on video, she experienced the cries of coyotes.

"We know there's coyotes in the Pittsburgh area, but we've never heard this many together communicating the way they were," Powers said. "This sounds like something you'd hear in a very remote location of Pennsylvania, just not in the city."

Powers said it's an area with houses nearby and probably a few hundred acres of woods. He feels this shows these animals are becoming more prevalent across the region, even hearing more in his neck of the woods in Murrysville.

"The coyotes have become more established and more urbanized," Powers said.

It's something he's more concerned about for families with pets, urging them to keep them inside at night since it's breeding season. However, he's not worried about the eagles or their eggs, which he's expecting to hatch the last week of March.

"I think the eagles are safe. There's no way that the coyotes could get up in a tree or anything like that," Powers said.