Bridgeville residents advised to use caution after coyote sighting, police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Bridgeville police are warning residents to exercise caution due to a recent coyote sighting at McLaughlin Park.

A coyote and her pup were spotted at the park on Friday evening around 9:00 p.m.

The mother reportedly hissed and followed children into the park. The Pennsylvania State Game Warden has been alerted to the incident.

If residents encounter a coyote, especially one with a pup, police advise against making sudden movements; rather, back away slowly from the animal. Although coyotes generally avoid contact with humans, mothers will protect their pups if they feel threatened, police said.

Residents who walk their dogs at the park are also advised to keep pets on leashes and avoid wooded areas.

