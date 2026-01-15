Drivers in Pittsburgh ignore road closure signs, leaving residents exasperated

Some drivers in Pittsburgh are ignoring road closure signs in the South Side Flats, leaving residents exasperated.

KDKA Investigates watched as countless drivers ignored a road closure along Muriel Street just off the 10th Street Bridge, crossing into oncoming traffic.

Some drivers in Pittsburgh are ignoring road closure signs in the South Side Flats, leaving residents exasperated. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We've been standing here waiting for the shuttle for two minutes, however long it took, and we've seen at least 10 cars," resident Emma Szark said.

Szark is a graduate student at Duquesne, but remembers the lessons from her high school driver's education class.

"You're taught about the signs: road closed. Let me take a wild guess, what do you think that means? That means take another road. The road's closed," she said.

She's one of many college students who live nearby and catch the shuttle at the intersection of the closure.

"There are often times where students are walking in that crosswalk," resident Fiona O'Rorke said. "It's pedestrians first, but there are a lot of times cars will just blow right through."

KDKA Investigates learned the road was closed in November for an emergency drain repair. It was set to be a week-long repair, but it has now turned into several months after a contractor with Pittsburgh Water discovered a large void under the road.

Crews are about two weeks away from finishing the project. However, the city notified the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and will add more signs.

"Accidents happen every single day when you least expect it, when you don't think it's going to happen to you," Szark said.

