Pittsburgh's cold temperatures could hit a record low for today's date, weekend flurries await

Friday morning begins with temperatures in the teens and single digits areawide across our area this morning. So far, DuBois has been the only site to break a record in our forecast area, but Pittsburgh is within two degrees of tying a record just before 6 a.m.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

If we don't hit 12 degrees, it would be due to some light winds mixing some relatively warmer air down to the surface.

High temperatures on Friday, December 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Generally cloudy skies are expected for Friday afternoon and Saturday with a few weak disturbances moving through the region, but precipitation chances are expected to remain low as these systems will be weak and lacking moisture.

On Saturday, the best chance for a few flurries will primarily be over our western and northern counties with overcast skies elsewhere. A second system will bring more scattered snow showers on Sunday with highs in the mid-30s.

High temperatures and precipitation chances - Saturday KDKA Weather Center

This second system will be accompanied by a stronger front that will force another wave of slightly colder air into the region. Expect highs in the 20s on Monday and lows in the teens for Monday evening and again Tuesday morning. There are signs that a brief reprieve from the Arctic air may occur by the middle of next week as the jet stream strengthens, keeping the brutal cold air just to our north for a few days.

Rain and snow chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

A few more weak disturbances will bring some snow mixed with rain next Tuesday into Wednesday, but at the moment, we are not anticipating a large accumulating snowfall with any of these systems.

7-day forecast: December 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!