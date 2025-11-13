Stabbing in Pittsburgh leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a stabbing on Thursday in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on social media that the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on Webster Avenue following an altercation between two men.

At the scene, first responders found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released on Thursday night.

One man was detained for questioning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. No other information was released on Thursday night.