Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing in Pittsburgh leaves 1 dead

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person is dead after a stabbing on Thursday in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on social media that the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on Webster Avenue following an altercation between two men.

At the scene, first responders found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released on Thursday night. 

One man was detained for questioning, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. No other information was released on Thursday night. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue