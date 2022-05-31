Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to reinstate mask requirements this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is bringing back its mask requirement on Wednesday due to high community spread of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.

Masks will be required to be worn for inside performances or for performances at any of of the Cultural Trust's theaters and facilities.

Some events may also require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, so be sure to check the requirements ahead of time on the Cultural Trust's website.

For more information, click here.