Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces new Liberty Magic season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's magic in the air. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has just announced the new season of Liberty Magic.

Since opening in 2019, Liberty Magic has become a key stop for magicians worldwide and is one of the only venues in the country dedicated solely to magic.

"Our latest season here at Liberty Magic brings awe-inspiring entertainment from an incredibly diverse, award-winning lineup of magicians who have performed around the globe," said the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning and Venues Scott Shiller.

We have some exciting news up our sleeve... this morning we announced the 2022-2023 Liberty Magic season with the help of the amazing @Ran_Magic! ✨🃏🎩



SUBSCRIPTIONS NOW ON SALE ▶️ https://t.co/qlzneEW56E pic.twitter.com/SthlQ5fwC4 — Pittsburgh Cultural Trust (@CulturalTrust) August 23, 2022

Liberty Magic is located at 811 Liberty Avenue in the Cultural District in downtown Pittsburgh, the same spot where Harry Houdini mesmerized Pittsburghers more than 100 years ago.

