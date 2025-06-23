Shooting in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood injures 2

Two men were shot in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to the area of Middletown Road and Runnymede Street in Crafton Heights for two ShotSpotter alerts just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man in the backyard of a home. He had been shot multiple times in the upper body and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Officials said cameras in the area saw a vehicle fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting. The driver was stopped near the West End Circle by officers, who found a man shot in the leg inside the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Three other uninjured people were in the vehicle, and they were taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to officials.

After the shooting in Crafton Heights, a juvenile was seen fleeing the area on foot, with police saying he was later taken into custody. A firearm was found on him, authorities said. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

"The situation remains fluid with information still coming in and there are no arrests at this time," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Police are investigating. What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Neither victim was identified.