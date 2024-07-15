Boy, 4, struck by vehicle in Pittsburgh neighborhood, rushed to hospital

Child hit by vehicle in Crafton Heights

Child hit by vehicle in Crafton Heights

Child hit by vehicle in Crafton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights neighborhood on Sunday evening, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

Pittsburgh police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. along Woodlow Street.

The boy had been sitting in the vehicle, police said. He ran out of the vehicle and then was struck.

He was taken by family members to the nearest hospital. Police said he was then taken to UPMC Children's Hospital for additional care and treatment.

Doctors have listed his condition as grave, police said.

The incident is being investigated.