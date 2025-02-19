To address more pressing problems, some Pittsburgh councilmembers eye cutting controversial $6 million plan

A third of Pittsburgh's plow trucks are in the garage for repair and EMS says it's in dire need of new ambulances. All this is happening while Downtown building assessments are in freefall, meaning a drastic reduction in real estate tax revenues.

These pressing problems have Pittsburgh City Council looking for ways to cut spending, and some members are eyeing a controversial $6 million comprehensive plan as a likely candidate.

A year ago this month, Pittsburgh City Council approved the spending of $6 million to develop a comprehensive plan for the future, but with pressing needs right now, some members are questioning that spending and a lack of progress on the project, saying all they've gotten so far is a slick video.

"We've seen the fancy video but we want to see more," said Councilman Bobby Wilson.

In approving the $6 million, council awarded HR&A Advisors $3.3 million to develop the comprehensive plan and approved an additional $2.6 million to Common Cause Consultants to gather the public's input.

But that public engagement process has yet to get off the ground and the city now says it will be conducting outreach over the next two summers. It's too long for Councilman Bobby Wilson, who says the city should put that $2 million into its aging plow trucks, fire engines and ambulances.

"Cause we can take $2 million and put it towards our fleet for ambulances and to actually serve people who are in need in our neighborhoods is essential," he said.

Planning director Jamil Bey defends the plan as needed and long overdue, anticipating future challenges and developing strategies for problems like landslides and floods while making the city eligible for federal funding to address those problems.

"We've not done this. This is expensive. And it's expensive because we've neglected it," Bey said.

But while the city seeks to hear the public's priorities, the contracts specifically call for the plan to address progressive concerns like racial inequity and discrimination, climate change and affordable housing. Bey says the results are not predetermined and the public will be polled on 19 different areas ranging from transportation to public health to food policy.

"We have a plan to engage 10 percent of every council district. And we have a plan to track that. And by engagement, we mean people that are actually giving us input. What's important? Where do these things matter in your neighborhood?" Bey said.

But council is looking for ways to tighten up its budget and address immediate concerns. They're calling Bey to the council table to see if and where they can cut.