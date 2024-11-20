Pittsburgh council member has buyer's remorse after approving a $6 million plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Budget time at City Hall has Pittsburgh City Council scrutinizing Mayor Ed Gainey's proposed spending.

However, one councilman is experiencing buyer's remorse after approving a $6 million plan that has yet to get the ground.

Council approved the plan in a split vote in February, signing off on spending $6 million to develop a comprehensive guide to land use policy and the marshaling of resources. Nine months later, Councilman Bob Charland said there has been little to no progress.

"We cannot be having conversations about the budget crisis when we've spent $6 million, and the Planning Department is not moving forward on this," Chardland, a Democrat, said. "It's not acceptable."

Pittsburgh City Council awarded $3.3 million to HR&A Advisors to develop the plan, but not before spending another $2.6 million to garner community input. But so far, no community meetings have been scheduled, and because of delays and the upcoming holidays, Jamil Bey, director of the Department of City Planning, said none will happen before the new year.

"We just thought it would be better to let's do this in January," Bey said.

"If we would have known that would have been the timeline for the kickoff, frankly, I don't think I would have voted for it," Charland said.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith voted against the plan, which sets out a series of issues to be addressed including climate change, equity and historic racism in Pittsburgh. She says the city is paying $6 million to affirm Mayor Gainey's agenda.

"If you were elected and you ran on those things," Kail-Smith said.

"You already know what you're looking for," KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan said.

"You already know what you're looking for. You already have the agenda outlined," Kail-Smith added.

Councilman Charland said he "absolutely" has buyer's remorse.

"That $6 million that was spent on this plan, $1 million of that could have gone toward an additional fire truck or fleet maintenance for more ambulances or even more trash collectors," he said.

Olga George, Mayor Gainey's spokesperson, said: "The comprehensive planning process is an important opportunity for residents in all 90 of our neighborhoods to come together and share their vision for the future of Pittsburgh. We have no preconceived conclusions to what may be discovered over the course of this process and it would be disingenuous to suggest otherwise. Results from the citywide comprehensive plan will ensure that future neighborhood plans are able to operate within a broader context while also ensuring we address the root causes of climate change and advance environmental and social justice. The voices of our residents matter, and it is those voices - not the voice of any single person - that will guide this plan, laying the foundation for how our city looks and feels in the years to come."