Some Pittsburgh councilmembers eye cutting controversial $6 million plan

A third of Pittsburgh's plow trucks are in the garage for repair and EMS says it's in dire need of new ambulances. All this is happening while Downtown building assessments are in freefall, meaning a drastic reduction in real estate tax revenues. These pressing problems have Pittsburgh City Council looking for ways to cut spending, and some members are eyeing a controversial $6 million comprehensive plan as a likely candidate. KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan reports.
